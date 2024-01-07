GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 779 Shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF (NYSEARCA:TOTL – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF were worth $228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 559,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,059,000 after buying an additional 32,574 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $210,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 68.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 2,996 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 103.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF by 56,150.0% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 4,492 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA TOTL opened at $39.92 on Friday. SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $41.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.32.

SPDR Doubleline Total Return Tactical ETF Company Profile

The SPDR DoubleLine Total Return Tactical ETF (TOTL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, long-only bond fund that invests in a wide array of fixed income instruments of any maturity and credit quality. TOTL was launched on Feb 23, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

