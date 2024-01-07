GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Sells 2,872 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lessened its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 24.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 9,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,872 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 5,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 22,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Invesco LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco LLC now owns 5,862 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,853 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NextEra Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NEE opened at $62.08 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.15 and a fifty-two week high of $86.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $127.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.52.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were paid a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 49.47%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi bought 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NEE shares. Citigroup started coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $73.14.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

