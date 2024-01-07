GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC Has $359,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 12.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence First Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Providence First Trust Co now owns 27,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,854,000 after buying an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 89,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,996,000 after purchasing an additional 5,232 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.6% in the third quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 92,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,620,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 2,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $434,000.

VTI opened at $233.12 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $226.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $328.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $189.85 and a 12-month high of $238.74.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

