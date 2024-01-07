General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Bought by WESPAC Advisors LLC

WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 9.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,701 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,715 shares during the quarter. General Mills accounts for about 1.6% of WESPAC Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. WESPAC Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $2,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new position in General Mills in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in General Mills by 573.8% in the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.1 %

GIS stock opened at $64.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $90.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $65.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.23.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.06% and a return on equity of 25.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. HSBC assumed coverage on General Mills in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of General Mills in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

