Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-two research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $141.55.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Mkm decreased their target price on Generac from $116.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Generac from $179.00 to $164.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Generac from $133.00 to $124.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Generac from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $76.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Generac alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Generac

Generac Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:GNRC opened at $117.62 on Friday. Generac has a 1 year low of $79.86 and a 1 year high of $156.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.13, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $116.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.38.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.09. Generac had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 4.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Generac will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at $68,618,684.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total transaction of $29,190.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,618 shares in the company, valued at $1,823,557.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.76, for a total value of $583,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 587,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,618,684.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,250 shares of company stock worth $1,725,690 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Generac

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNRC. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Generac by 1,066.7% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Generac during the second quarter worth approximately $230,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Generac by 85.7% during the second quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 182 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Generac during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 87.59% of the company’s stock.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.