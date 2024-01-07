Freedom Day Solutions LLC Takes $791,000 Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 6,855 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $791,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Old North State Trust LLC raised its stake in Global Payments by 717.8% during the 1st quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 2,864 shares in the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in Global Payments during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GPN opened at $127.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $33.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.62. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.05 and a 12-month high of $138.07.

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is currently 29.94%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GPN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Global Payments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Global Payments has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.50.

In related news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

