Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 3,679 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 9.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,751 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,679 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,186,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 19.5% in the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 20,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after buying an additional 3,415 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $357,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 144,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in VICI Properties by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 36,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 3,938 shares during the last quarter. 96.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VICI has been the subject of several research reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.08.

Shares of VICI opened at $31.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.94. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.63 and a 52 week high of $35.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.415 dividend. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.24%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 20th. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

