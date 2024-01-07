Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $328,000 Stake in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Celanese during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Peterson Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 18,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,104,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 231.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 116,374 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,606,000 after acquiring an additional 81,261 shares during the period. Evercore Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC now owns 739,471 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,631,000 after acquiring an additional 45,619 shares during the period. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 215.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 20,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after acquiring an additional 14,004 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Celanese from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $144.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Celanese from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Celanese from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.94.

Celanese Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:CE opened at $150.13 on Friday. Celanese Co. has a 12 month low of $97.12 and a 12 month high of $159.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.09, a PEG ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77.

Celanese (NYSE:CE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The basic materials company reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.30. Celanese had a net margin of 18.93% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.94 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Celanese Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 13th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. Celanese’s payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Stories

