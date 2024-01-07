Freedom Day Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC cut its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 8,104 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 96 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXD. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after buying an additional 20,023 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $273.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Capital One Financial downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $253.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total value of $2,409,423.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD stock opened at $230.08 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $53.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $231.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $229.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $177.26 and a 52-week high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 23.48% and a net margin of 26.52%. On average, equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.37 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a $3.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Featured Stories

