FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC cut its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,837 shares during the quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Bollard Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. 74.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 125,816 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.20, for a total value of $48,590,139.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 98,172,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,914,253,871.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 507,264 shares of company stock worth $195,418,895 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $452.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Mastercard from $441.00 to $432.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $453.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Mastercard

Mastercard Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $419.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $408.61 and a 200 day moving average of $401.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.10. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $340.21 and a 12-month high of $428.36.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The credit services provider reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.85% and a return on equity of 188.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th will be given a $0.66 dividend. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.86%.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

