First Merchants Corp Sells 395 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Merchants Corp cut its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,878 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Accenture comprises approximately 1.3% of First Merchants Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. First Merchants Corp’s holdings in Accenture were worth $14,089,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ashburton Jersey Ltd bought a new position in shares of Accenture in the first quarter worth $143,000. First Foundation Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 6.8% in the second quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 11,574 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,572,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.6% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 45,759 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,120,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Accenture by 12.9% in the second quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 3,695 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Republic Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the second quarter worth $606,000. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded down $0.47 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $336.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,509,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,145,627. The company has a market cap of $211.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $242.80 and a 12-month high of $355.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $332.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $319.11.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $16.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 29.08% and a net margin of 10.65%. Accenture’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Research analysts expect that Accenture plc will post 12.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 47.82%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that permits the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ACN shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Accenture from $350.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Piper Sandler Companies cut their price target on Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $348.59.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Jaime Ardila sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $353.18, for a total transaction of $1,059,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at $4,023,426.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

