Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $64,606.50 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of EXAS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.
