Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Insider Sells $64,606.50 in Stock

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Free Report) insider Brian Baranick sold 879 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.50, for a total value of $64,606.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $587,412. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Exact Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of EXAS opened at $73.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.13. Exact Sciences Co. has a one year low of $45.88 and a one year high of $100.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.24 billion, a PE ratio of -46.04 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of Exact Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EXAS. Wolfe Research began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Benchmark raised Exact Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.83.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX Breast Recurrence Score Test; Oncotype DX Breast DCIS Score Test; Oncotype DX Colon Recurrence Score Test; OncoExTra Test for tumor profiling for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, relapsed, or recurrent cancer; and Covid-19 testing services.

