EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) Price Target Cut to $138.00

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Free Report) had its target price cut by Mizuho from $150.00 to $138.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the energy exploration company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on EOG. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of EOG Resources from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $144.62.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.38 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $122.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.77. EOG Resources has a 52 week low of $98.52 and a 52 week high of $137.95. The company has a market capitalization of $70.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.43.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 32.11% and a return on equity of 26.80%. Research analysts expect that EOG Resources will post 12.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.52%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 77.6% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 238 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

