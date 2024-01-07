Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.
Enel Chile Price Performance
Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.
Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Enel Chile
About Enel Chile
Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Enel Chile
- How to Invest in Blue Chip Stocks
- Are defensive sectors ready to outshine growth in 2024?
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 1/1 – 1/5
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Is Bank of America a good stock to buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.