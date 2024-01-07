Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Enel Chile Price Performance

Shares of Enel Chile stock opened at $3.12 on Wednesday. Enel Chile has a 1 year low of $2.10 and a 1 year high of $3.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Enel Chile alerts:

Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Chile had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 127.33%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Enel Chile

About Enel Chile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENIC. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Enel Chile by 3,085.8% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,570,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,540,000 after buying an additional 2,489,426 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 408.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,852,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290,952 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 5,953.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,104,708 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,942 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Chile by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,785,227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113,924 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BTG Pactual Global Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Enel Chile in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,629,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Enel Chile SA, an electricity utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company operates through Generation, and Distribution and Networks Segments. It generates electricity through various sources, such as hydroelectric, thermal, wind, solar, and geothermal power plants.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.