Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) COO Sells $130,050.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) COO David F. Novack sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.45, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,052.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Dynavax Technologies Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ DVAX opened at $14.74 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 14.49, a current ratio of 15.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $15.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79 and a beta of 1.30.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $69.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.15 million. Dynavax Technologies had a net margin of 16.92% and a return on equity of 10.51%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on DVAX shares. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price target on Dynavax Technologies from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynavax Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 498.0% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,967 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 940.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 2,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 2,267 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Dynavax Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 99.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dynavax Technologies

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing vaccines in the United States. It markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

