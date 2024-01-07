Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $346.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Barclays from $340.00 to $346.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $401.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $396.00 to $424.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $430.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an outperform rating and set a $450.00 price objective (up from $427.00) on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $414.29.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Performance

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $400.03 on Wednesday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $415.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $387.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $377.66. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 11.64% and a negative return on equity of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 earnings per share. Domino’s Pizza’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.51 EPS for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Domino's Pizza news, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $1,729,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,028 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,409,800. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Domino’s Pizza

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 35.4% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $551,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 27.9% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 307 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza during the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 243.8% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 5,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.27% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

Featured Articles

