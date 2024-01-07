DMC Group LLC Has $795,000 Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

DMC Group LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 38.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,229 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. DMC Group LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in BlackRock by 98,608.8% in the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 96,772,169 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,883,117,000 after buying an additional 96,674,131 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,037,009,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in BlackRock by 104,159.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 697,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $494,269,000 after buying an additional 696,830 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock by 15.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,326,618 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,777,933,000 after buying an additional 310,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in BlackRock in the second quarter worth approximately $200,102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 435,260 shares in the company, valued at $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BLK shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. TD Cowen started coverage on BlackRock in a research report on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $819.00 target price for the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised BlackRock from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $885.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on BlackRock from $719.00 to $793.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $774.93.

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock traded down $3.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $782.83. The stock had a trading volume of 470,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 621,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.36. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $596.18 and a 52 week high of $819.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $738.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $701.73. The company has a current ratio of 3.72, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 13th. The asset manager reported $10.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.34 by $2.57. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 30.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.9 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackRock Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $5.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $20.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.10%.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

