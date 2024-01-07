Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Sanford C. Bernstein from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Barclays cut shares of Dell Technologies from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $77.93.

NYSE:DELL opened at $75.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.82 and its 200-day moving average is $64.85. Dell Technologies has a 52-week low of $35.96 and a 52-week high of $77.45. The company has a market cap of $53.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.95, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.86.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 30th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.42. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 2.92% and a negative return on equity of 150.29%. The company had revenue of $22.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Dell Technologies will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is 40.88%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 3.8% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,665 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $1,679,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $34,795,000. Adviser Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 33.2% during the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Dell Technologies by 29.8% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 107,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,312,000 after buying an additional 24,646 shares during the period. 38.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

