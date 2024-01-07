Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Sells 100,000 Shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW – Free Report) by 37.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 170,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genworth Financial were worth $996,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GNW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 62,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 23,663 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 589,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,228,000 after buying an additional 29,834 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Genworth Financial by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 78,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 29,046 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Genworth Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $265,000. 78.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Genworth Financial stock opened at $6.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.90. Genworth Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.51 and a 1 year high of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

Genworth Financial ( NYSE:GNW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter. Genworth Financial had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 5.39%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genworth Financial in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genworth Financial, Inc provides insurance products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Enact, U.S. Life Insurance, and Runoff. The Enact segment offers mortgage insurance products primarily insuring prime-based, individually underwritten residential mortgage loans; and pool mortgage insurance products.

