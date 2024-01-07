Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Invests $514,000 in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 16.0% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 28,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,359,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 93,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,357,000 after purchasing an additional 11,652 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Marriott International by 37.1% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Marriott International by 6.3% during the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 4,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marriott International

In related news, CAO Felitia Lee sold 570 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.08, for a total transaction of $119,745.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $586,753.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 12.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 21st. HSBC started coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $233.00 price target on the stock. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $221.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $217.87.

Marriott International Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of MAR opened at $222.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $209.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $200.23. Marriott International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.03 and a twelve month high of $227.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.32 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.61.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.90 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 12.35% and a negative return on equity of 5,862.15%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 8.58 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Marriott International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.03%.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. The company operates through U.S. and Canada, and International segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

