Crescent Grove Advisors LLC Acquires 8,683 Shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report) by 137.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,978 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 8,683 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SUN. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the second quarter worth $9,764,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in shares of Sunoco in the first quarter worth $7,314,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 104.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 243,477 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 124,362 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,264,000 after acquiring an additional 82,745 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sunoco by 4.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,982,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $80,959,000 after acquiring an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 17.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunoco alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sunoco from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered Sunoco from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Sunoco from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

Sunoco Price Performance

NYSE:SUN opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.23. The company has a market capitalization of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 1.29. Sunoco LP has a 12 month low of $40.81 and a 12 month high of $63.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $55.15 and its 200 day moving average is $49.34.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The oil and gas company reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $1.84. Sunoco had a return on equity of 53.87% and a net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $6.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunoco LP will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunoco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a dividend of $0.842 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. This represents a $3.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sunoco news, insider Arnold Dodderer sold 7,832 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $416,662.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,143,748. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Sunoco Profile

(Free Report)

Sunoco LP, together with its subsidiaries, distributes and retails motor fuels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Fuel Distribution and Marketing, and All Other. The company's Fuel Distribution and Marketing segment purchases motor fuel from independent refiners and oil companies and supplies it to independently operated dealer stations, distributors and other consumer of motor fuel to commission agent locations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunoco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunoco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.