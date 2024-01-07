Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CYH. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.50 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $5.50.

Community Health Systems Price Performance

Shares of Community Health Systems stock opened at $3.38 on Thursday. Community Health Systems has a fifty-two week low of $2.01 and a fifty-two week high of $8.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.26. The company has a market cap of $462.38 million, a PE ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.69.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.17). Community Health Systems had a net margin of 1.88% and a negative return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.52) earnings per share. Community Health Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Community Health Systems will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Wayne T. Smith bought 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,110,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,777,671.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Health Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Community Health Systems by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,401,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,367,000 after acquiring an additional 683,317 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 35,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 496.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 42,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,316,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.80% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems Company Profile

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

