CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Receives $62.09 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $62.33.

Several research firms have weighed in on CMS. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CMS Energy in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $61.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of CMS Energy from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st.

In related news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total value of $57,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other CMS Energy news, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 1,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.90, for a total transaction of $57,900.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,540,932.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Brian F. Rich sold 5,000 shares of CMS Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.90, for a total transaction of $274,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,175 shares in the company, valued at $4,840,807.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,387,470. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,561 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 7,756 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.9% during the second quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 6,414 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $377,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 3.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,415 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of CMS Energy by 2.4% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:CMS opened at $59.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.10. CMS Energy has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $65.72. The company has a market capitalization of $17.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.39.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.02). CMS Energy had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that CMS Energy will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a $0.4875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.77%.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

