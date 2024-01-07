Citigroup Increases MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Price Target to $1,900.00

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) had its price target increased by Citigroup from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on MELI. TheStreet raised shares of MercadoLibre from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Wednesday, September 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $2,000.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $1,752.50.

Get MercadoLibre alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MELI

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,538.83 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $77.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.56. MercadoLibre has a 52 week low of $847.01 and a 52 week high of $1,660.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1,513.94 and a 200 day moving average of $1,345.15.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. AXA S.A. raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.3% in the first quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 25,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,421 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 89.0% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the first quarter worth about $815,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the second quarter worth about $5,466,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $842,508,000 after acquiring an additional 655,208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

About MercadoLibre

(Get Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MercadoLibre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MercadoLibre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.