Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) Shares Sold by Oldfield Partners LLP

Oldfield Partners LLP lessened its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 520,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for approximately 16.7% of Oldfield Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Oldfield Partners LLP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $108,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.8% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 10.0% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,287 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,752,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 4.4% during the second quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. now owns 13,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 22.1% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.5% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 40,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,703,000 after buying an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, December 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $263.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Chubb from $217.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $269.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Chubb from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $253.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Chubb from $235.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.00.

Chubb Price Performance

CB stock traded up $0.40 on Friday, reaching $227.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,437,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,887,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $223.02 and its 200 day moving average is $209.93. The company has a market cap of $92.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.61. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $183.40 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.74. Chubb had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business had revenue of $14.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.16 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 19.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.32%.

Insider Activity at Chubb

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 136,239 shares in the company, valued at $29,803,643.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.63, for a total value of $329,694.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,940 shares in the company, valued at $10,918,382.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 17,810 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.76, for a total value of $3,896,115.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 136,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,803,643.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 37,128 shares of company stock worth $8,121,925. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Chubb Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

