Chatham Capital Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 3.9% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $17,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,386,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,361,000 after buying an additional 130,211 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,625,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,871,000 after buying an additional 294,218 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,596,000 after buying an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,927,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,411,000 after buying an additional 13,056 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $206.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $174.84 and a 12 month high of $216.57.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

