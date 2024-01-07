Chatham Capital Group Inc. Buys 653 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Chatham Capital Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up about 1.7% of Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Chatham Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $7,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Invesco QQQ in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Up 0.1 %

Invesco QQQ stock opened at $396.75 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1-year low of $260.34 and a 1-year high of $412.92. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $390.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $375.79.

Invesco QQQ Announces Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be given a dividend of $0.2158 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

