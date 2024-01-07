Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Purchased by Freedom Day Solutions LLC

Freedom Day Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,687 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,734,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,324,000 after acquiring an additional 25,687 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,324,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,864,000 after acquiring an additional 37,234 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,432,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,189,000 after acquiring an additional 60,487 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,308,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,236,000 after acquiring an additional 46,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 430.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,141,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,090,000 after acquiring an additional 926,324 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Casey’s General Stores

In related news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Casey’s General Stores news, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total value of $394,837.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CASY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Benchmark raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $275.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price target on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.22.

Casey’s General Stores Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of Casey’s General Stores stock opened at $284.34 on Friday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $286.62. The company has a market capitalization of $10.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.01, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $262.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.44. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

Casey’s General Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Casey’s General Stores’s payout ratio is 13.31%.

Casey’s General Stores Profile

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

Further Reading

