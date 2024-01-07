Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Sells 189 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,097 shares of the company’s stock after selling 189 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 201.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. First Financial Corp IN bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 364.1% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000.

NASDAQ:VCSH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,351,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,084,052. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.30 and its 200-day moving average is $75.68. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.43 and a one year high of $77.44.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a dividend of $0.231 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $2.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.60%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

