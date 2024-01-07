Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $548,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,030 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Hoese & Co LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $47.13. The company had a trading volume of 9,962,251 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,643,899. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.48 and a 12 month high of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $115.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.39.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.