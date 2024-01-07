Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Has $346,000 Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,884 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 5,612 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 4,221 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 6,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 172.4% during the 3rd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of GLD traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $189.35. 7,421,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,945,625. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $168.19 and a 12-month high of $193.18. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $186.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $181.25.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

