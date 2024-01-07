Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 67.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,222 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $593,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% in the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $301.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 964,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,143,135. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $297.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.89. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $207.94 and a one year high of $313.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

