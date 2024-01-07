Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for about 0.8% of Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UPS. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 100.0% during the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 142 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 216.0% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 58.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UPS. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $173.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HSBC began coverage on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Friday, September 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $185.00 to $179.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.48.

UPS stock traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $158.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,515,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,455,420. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $151.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $135.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.05. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $133.68 and a 52-week high of $197.80.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.99 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

