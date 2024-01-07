Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,348 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,378 shares during the period. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 346,034 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,894,000 after buying an additional 19,882 shares during the last quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Silvia Mccoll Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $361,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 11,105 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. DCM Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. DCM Advisors LLC now owns 73,970 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $6,604,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Walt Disney by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 89,475 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $7,252,000 after buying an additional 19,779 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price objective for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $114.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $109.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.69 per share, with a total value of $99,919.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $576,161.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,788 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.99, for a total value of $1,747,096.12. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,123,162.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Chang acquired 1,078 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.69 per share, for a total transaction of $99,919.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,216 shares in the company, valued at $576,161.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $90.90. 8,535,865 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,929,904. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.78 and a 200-day moving average of $87.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $166.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.35. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.37 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. Walt Disney’s dividend payout ratio is 23.44%.

Walt Disney Profile

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.