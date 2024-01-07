Cambridge Trust Co. Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $5,829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.6% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the first quarter valued at $210,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 53,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,193,000 after buying an additional 4,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Eli Lilly and Company news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.10, for a total transaction of $382,637.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,708 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,688,738.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99,754,422 shares in the company, valued at $62,873,217,098.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 230,058 shares of company stock valued at $139,620,706. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $525.00 to $675.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.24.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LLY traded up $4.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $618.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,216,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,947,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $309.20 and a 52 week high of $636.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $587.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.20 billion, a PE ratio of 112.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.18. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 48.12% and a net margin of 15.55%. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 6.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from Eli Lilly and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.88%.

About Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

