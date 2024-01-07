Cambridge Trust Co. Sells 4,797 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Cambridge Trust Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 157,689 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,797 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up 1.3% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $29,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Honeywell International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Honeywell International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 47.4% in the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 168 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Spotlight Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.61% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HON. StockNews.com raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $213.90.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded down $1.37 on Friday, hitting $203.53. 2,677,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,813,863. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $134.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.88 and a 12 month high of $217.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $196.60 and a 200 day moving average of $193.50.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,596,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

