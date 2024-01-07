Cambridge Trust Co. Decreases Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Cambridge Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,894 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,445,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 134.5% during the first quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 258 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 73.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.80. 4,052,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,419,723. The company has a market capitalization of $192.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $89.67 and a twelve month high of $115.83.

Abbott Laboratories Increases Dividend

Abbott Laboratories ( NYSE:ABT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.04. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 20.15%. The firm had revenue of $10.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 11th. This is an increase from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 69.39%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.05, for a total transaction of $4,702,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,725,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $632,515,969.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,027 shares in the company, valued at $7,022,916. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ABT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $112.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $112.00 to $107.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.73.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

