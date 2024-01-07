Cambridge Trust Co. Buys 1,663 Shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Cambridge Trust Co. boosted its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 1.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,594 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,663 shares during the quarter. Linde makes up 1.7% of Cambridge Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Linde in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its stake in Linde by 6,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 66 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Manitou Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Linde in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Linde during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Linde by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LIN. HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $428.85.

LIN traded up $0.53 during trading on Friday, reaching $409.12. 1,400,066 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,386. Linde plc has a 12-month low of $307.57 and a 12-month high of $434.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $405.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $387.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $198.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.91.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a $1.275 dividend. This represents a $5.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 1st. Linde’s payout ratio is 42.11%.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

