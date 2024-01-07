California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) Director Thomas M. Krummel Sells 555 Shares

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.90, for a total value of $28,804.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,352,825.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE:CWT opened at $49.17 on Friday. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.29 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.23 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 3.04% and a net margin of 5.29%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 144.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in California Water Service Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,140,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 52.3% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in California Water Service Group by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in California Water Service Group during the 2nd quarter worth $355,000. 80.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, California Water Service Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.50.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

