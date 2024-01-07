Calamos Wealth Management LLC Sells 105 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 27,468 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 105 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $3,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chelsea Counsel Co. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $28,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 9.6% in the second quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 31,565.1% during the second quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 555,090 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $80,233,000 after acquiring an additional 553,337 shares during the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 3.8% in the second quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 8,170 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, New England Research & Management Inc. bought a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $433,000. 77.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMAT opened at $149.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.83 billion, a PE ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $145.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $98.58 and a twelve month high of $165.01.

Applied Materials Announces Dividend

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $139.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Thursday, September 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.21.

Insider Transactions at Applied Materials

In other Applied Materials news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total transaction of $3,773,388.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 190,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,023,401.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

