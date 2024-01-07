Calamos Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 51.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,915 shares during the quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 136,460.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 205,396,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,698,392,000 after buying an additional 205,245,648 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 88.1% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,248,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,257,000 after acquiring an additional 584,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $115,072,000. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,411,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,596,000 after acquiring an additional 376,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 141,482.4% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 353,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,189,000 after purchasing an additional 353,706 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

VB stock opened at $206.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $198.37 and its 200 day moving average is $196.52. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $174.84 and a 52 week high of $216.57.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

