Calamos Wealth Management LLC Has $7.89 Million Stock Holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 79,976 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,502 shares during the period. Calamos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $7,885,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Aptiv by 11,193.9% in the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,213,806 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,473,000 after purchasing an additional 5,167,641 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aptiv during the fourth quarter worth about $382,261,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 350.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,723,984 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $305,605,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119,819 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,938,395 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $299,981,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010,000 shares during the period. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Aptiv by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,133,380 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $625,633,000 after buying an additional 993,522 shares during the period. 89.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Aptiv alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Aptiv from $130.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aptiv in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on Aptiv from $138.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $149.00 target price on shares of Aptiv in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Aptiv from $143.00 to $141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.19.

Aptiv Stock Performance

APTV opened at $83.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.72. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $71.01 and a 1 year high of $124.88.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.10. Aptiv had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $5.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.28 earnings per share. Aptiv’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.73 EPS for the current year.

Aptiv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aptiv PLC engages in design, manufacture, and sale of vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segments, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.