Calamos Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 88,747 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Elkhorn Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OXY shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $84.00 to $70.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,040,067 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $63.05 per share, for a total transaction of $65,576,224.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 228,051,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,378,617,252.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,447,143 shares of company stock worth $677,246,135. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Occidental Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:OXY opened at $58.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $59.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.61. The company has a market cap of $51.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.62. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 52 week low of $55.12 and a 52 week high of $67.93.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.44 EPS. Research analysts predict that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 15.75%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Featured Stories

