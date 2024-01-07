Calamos Advisors LLC Sells 12,474,058 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Calamos Advisors LLC lowered its position in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 99.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,507 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,474,058 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of MercadoLibre worth $42,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 27.6% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in MercadoLibre by 209.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. raised its position in MercadoLibre by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 1,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bensler LLC raised its position in MercadoLibre by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,100,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $1,538.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $77.80 billion, a PE ratio of 78.75, a PEG ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1-year low of $847.01 and a 1-year high of $1,660.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1,513.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,345.15.

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $7.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.88 by $1.28. MercadoLibre had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 44.56%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 22.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,625.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Bank of America raised shares of MercadoLibre from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,550.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,752.50.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

