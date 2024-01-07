Calamos Advisors LLC Purchases 471 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 287,255 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Hess worth $43,950,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $446,000. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Hess by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,276 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Hess by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 114,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,216,000 after purchasing an additional 4,027 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Hess during the 1st quarter worth $410,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Hess by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,928,530 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,310,590,000 after purchasing an additional 667,979 shares during the last quarter. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HES has been the subject of several analyst reports. Argus raised Hess from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $171.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Hess from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Hess in a research note on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $171.00 price target (up previously from $170.00) on shares of Hess in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hess from $166.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.18.

Hess Price Performance

Hess stock opened at $145.06 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 52 week low of $113.82 and a 52 week high of $167.75. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $143.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $44.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.37.

Hess (NYSE:HES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.40. Hess had a net margin of 14.94% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. Hess’s revenue was down 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hess Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a $0.4375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $1.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Hess’s payout ratio is 33.72%.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Featured Articles

