Calamos Advisors LLC Has $58.53 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Calamos Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,567 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 11,285 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $58,525,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. RVW Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Accenture during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Accenture during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 70.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACN opened at $336.62 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $332.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.11. Accenture plc has a 12 month low of $242.80 and a 12 month high of $355.38.

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.17 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 10.65% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 12.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, September 28th that allows the company to repurchase $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 17th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.82%.

In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.04, for a total transaction of $1,887,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 161,622 shares in the company, valued at $48,816,308.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paula A. Price sold 551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $345.36, for a total transaction of $190,293.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,504.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,885 shares of company stock worth $12,188,860. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $333.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $312.00 to $300.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $348.59.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

