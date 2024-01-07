Brokerages Set TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Target Price at $142.88

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $143.22.

A number of research firms recently commented on TEL. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup started coverage on TE Connectivity in a research report on Friday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TD Cowen raised TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Friday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $144.00 price target for the company.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in TE Connectivity by 358.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 243 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 174.0% in the second quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter worth $35,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 101.3% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 322 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 176.5% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 329 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 90.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock opened at $132.35 on Friday. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $146.60. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 18.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the electronics maker to buy up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

