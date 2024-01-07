Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $261.88

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.88.
Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.
Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.76. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.
Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.
Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.
