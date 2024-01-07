Brokerages Set Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Target Price at $261.88

Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $261.88.

Several research analysts recently commented on CMI shares. Bank of America cut Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $243.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cummins from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, December 16th.

Get Cummins alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CMI

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Cummins by 99,156.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,471,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $851,192,000 after purchasing an additional 3,468,486 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cummins by 13.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,761,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,750,000 after buying an additional 2,055,239 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cummins during the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,182,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,218,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,637,000 after acquiring an additional 645,553 shares during the period. Finally, iA Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Cummins during the 3rd quarter valued at $71,268,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI stock opened at $238.16 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $33.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $234.76. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.14 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cummins will post 19.96 EPS for the current year.

Cummins Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $1.68 dividend. This represents a $6.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.25%.

Cummins Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.