Brokerages Set Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) PT at $52.62

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $53.56.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Citigroup from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Citigroup from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Citigroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th.

NYSE C opened at $54.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.98 billion, a PE ratio of 8.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.95 and its 200 day moving average is $44.59. Citigroup has a twelve month low of $38.17 and a twelve month high of $54.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 13th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.29. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.22% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The firm had revenue of $20.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Citigroup will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.60%.

In other news, insider Andrew John Morton sold 28,096 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $1,142,383.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 410,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,673,039.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Citigroup by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Citigroup by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Union Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Citigroup in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. 69.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Institutional Clients Group (ICG), Personal Banking and Wealth Management (PBWM), and Legacy Franchises.

