Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares Sold by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC decreased its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 35.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,730 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,893 shares during the quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reduced their price target on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $60.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 27th. William Blair lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target (down from $70.00) on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Bristol-Myers Squibb from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.41.

Insider Activity at Bristol-Myers Squibb

In related news, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,412.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.81 per share, for a total transaction of $423,385.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,768,255. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher S. Boerner acquired 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $49.78 per share, for a total transaction of $99,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 82,672 shares in the company, valued at $4,115,412.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 13,571 shares of company stock valued at $672,994. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Stock Performance

Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $106.28 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.35. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 12 month low of $48.25 and a 12 month high of $75.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.16.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.96 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 51.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.53 EPS for the current year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This is a boost from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.60%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.91%.

Bristol-Myers Squibb announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the biopharmaceutical company to repurchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis, an oral inhibitor for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Pomalyst/Imnovid indicated for patients with multiple myeloma; Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

